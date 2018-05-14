UGIC announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (BSE) Date: 07 Nov 2018 United Gulf Investment Corporation announced its financial results for the nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to BHD 153 .414 Mill and Earnings per share 0.77 Fils against a Net Profit of BHD 460.868 Mill and Earnings per share 2.30 Fils for same period last year.