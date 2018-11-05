Skip Navigation LinksHomeBahrain HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
DUTYF announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (BSE)
Date: 07 Nov 2018
Bahrain Duty Free Shop Complex Co. announced its financial results for the nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to BHD 6.690 Mill and Earnings per share 47.02 Fils against a Net Profit of BHD 5.860 Mill and Earnings per share 41.19 Fils for same period last year.
