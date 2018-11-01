ZAINBH announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (BSE) Date: 07 Nov 2018 Zain Bahrain announced its financial results for the nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to BHD 3.685 Mill and Earnings per share 10 Fils against a Net Profit of BHD 2.799 Mill and Earnings per share 8 Fils for same period last year.