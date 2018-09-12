Skip Navigation LinksHomeBahrain HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
ARIG announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (BSE)
Date: 07 Nov 2018
Arab Insurance Group announced its financial results for the nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Loss amounted to USD 19 Mill and Loss per share 11.2 Cents against a Net Profit of USD 4 Mill and Earnings per share 2 Cents for same period last year.
