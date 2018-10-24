Skip Navigation LinksHomeBahrain HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
BISB announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (BSE)
Date: 06 Nov 2018
Bahrain Islamic Bank announced its financial results for the nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to BHD 6.8 Mill and Earnings per share 6.54 Fils against a Net Profit of BHD 5.4 Mill and Earnings per share 5.18 Fils for same period last year.
