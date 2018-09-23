Skip Navigation LinksHomeBahrain HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
CINEMA announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (BSE)
Date: 06 Nov 2018
Bahrain Cinema Co. announced its financial results for the nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to BHD 5.7 Mill and Earnings per share 73 Fils against a Net Profit of BHD 37.3 Mill and Earnings per share 472 Fils for same period last year.
