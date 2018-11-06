ABC announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (BSE) Date: 05 Nov 2018 Arab Banking Corporation announced its financial results for the nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to USD 194 Mill and Earnings per share USD 0.05 against a Net Profit of USD 197 Mill and Earnings per share USD 0.05 for same period last year.