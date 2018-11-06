Skip Navigation LinksHomeBahrain HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
ABC announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (BSE)
Date: 05 Nov 2018
Arab Banking Corporation announced its financial results for the nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to USD 194 Mill and Earnings per share USD 0.05 against a Net Profit of USD 197 Mill and Earnings per share USD 0.05 for same period last year.
More » Arab Banking Corporation ABC    06 Nov 2018      0.395     -0.005
Advertisement
More News of ABC
ABC announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (BSE) - 05 Nov 2018
ABC holds a Board meeting on November 4, 2018 (BSE) - 26 Sep 2018
ABC announces financial results of First Half of 2018 (BSE) - 13 Aug 2018
ABC holds a General meeting on March 25, 2018 (BSE) - 05 Mar 2018
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for ABC (BSE) - 27 Apr 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for ABC (BSE) - 15 Feb 2016
ABC announces revised Board list (BSE) - 07 Jan 2016
Results for the 9 months of 2015 for ABC (BSE) - 01 Nov 2015
ABC holds its BOD meeting on October 29, 2015 (BSE) - 27 Sep 2015
ABC holds its BOD meeting on February 28, 2015 (BSE) - 23 Dec 2014
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center