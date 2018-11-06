SEEF announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (BSE) Date: 05 Nov 2018 Seef Properties B.S.C. announced its financial results for the nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to BHD 7.3 Mill and Earnings per share 15 .53 Fils against a Net Profit of BHD 7.9 Mill and Earnings per share 16.58 Fils for same period last year.