BATELCO announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (BSE) Date: 04 Nov 2018 Bahrain Telecommunication Co. announced its financial results for the nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to BHD 46 Mill and Earnings per share 27.7 Fils against a Net Profit of BHD 25.2 Mill and Earnings per share 15.2 Fils for same period last year.