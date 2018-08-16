INOVEST announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (BSE) Date: 04 Nov 2018 INOVEST announced its financial results for the nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to USD 13.068 Mill and Earnings per share 4.35 Cents against a Net Profit of USD 19.171 Mill and Earnings per share 6.64 Cents for same period last year.