BCFC announces financial results for the nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (BSE) Date: 01 Nov 2018 Bahrain Commercial Facilities Co. announced its financial results for the nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to BHD 16.087 Mill and Earnings per share 100 Fils against a Net Profit of BHD 14.417 Mill and Earnings per share 89 Fils for same period last year.