Skip Navigation LinksHomeBahrain HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
BCFC announces financial results for the nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (BSE)
Date: 01 Nov 2018
Bahrain Commercial Facilities Co. announced its financial results for the nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to BHD 16.087 Mill and Earnings per share 100 Fils against a Net Profit of BHD 14.417 Mill and Earnings per share 89 Fils for same period last year.
More » Bahrain Commercial Facilities Co. BCFC    06 Nov 2018      0.780     0.005
Advertisement
More News of BCFC
BCFC announces financial results for the nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (BSE) - 01 Nov 2018
BCFC holds a Board meeting on October 30, 2018 (BSE) - 24 Sep 2018
BCFC holds a Board meeting on May 2, 2018 (BSE) - 26 Mar 2018
BCFC's results of 1st half 2016 (BSE) - 27 Jul 2016
BCFC holds a Board meeting on July 26, 2016 (BSE) - 21 Jun 2016
BCFC's results of 1st quarter 2016 (BSE) - 27 Apr 2016
BCFC announces results of General meeting (BSE) - 22 Mar 2016
BCFC holds its AGM on March 22, 2016 (BSE) - 06 Mar 2016
BCFC's financial results of 2015 (BSE) - 24 Feb 2016
BCFC holds its BOD meeting on Feb 23, 2016 (BSE) - 21 Dec 2015
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center