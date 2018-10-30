Skip Navigation LinksHomeBahrain HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
ALBH announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (BSE)
Date: 29 Oct 2018
Aluminum Bahrain B.S.C announced financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to BHD 77.29 Mill and Earnings per share 55 Fils against a Net Profit of BHD 96.00 Mill and Earnings per share 49 Fils for same period last year.
More » Aluminum Bahrain B.S.C ALBH    30 Oct 2018      0.585     -0.010
Advertisement
More News of ALBH
ALBH announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (BSE) - 29 Oct 2018
ALBH announces results of Board meeting (BSE) - 11 Feb 2018
ALBH holds a General meeting on February 27, 2017 (BSE) - 12 Feb 2017
ALBH holds a Board meeting on July 24, 2016 (BSE) - 20 Jun 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for ALBH (BSE) - 02 May 2016
ALBH holds its AGM on March 16, 2016 (BSE) - 01 Mar 2016
ALBH's financial results of 2015 (BSE) - 21 Feb 2016
ALBH holds its BOD meeting on Feb 18, 2016 (BSE) - 10 Dec 2015
ALBH holds a Board meeting on November 11, 2015 (BSE) - 08 Sep 2015
ALBH announces results of General meeting (BSE) - 04 Mar 2015
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center