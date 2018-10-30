ALBH announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (BSE) Date: 29 Oct 2018 Aluminum Bahrain B.S.C announced financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to BHD 77.29 Mill and Earnings per share 55 Fils against a Net Profit of BHD 96.00 Mill and Earnings per share 49 Fils for same period last year.