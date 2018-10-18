BHOTEL announces financial results of period ended September 30, 2018 (BSE) Date: 21 Oct 2018 Gulf Hotel Group announced financial results of period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to BHD 724,267 and Earnings per share 7 Fils against a Net Profit of BHD 1,775,951 and Earnings per share 16 Fils for same period last year.