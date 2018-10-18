Skip Navigation LinksHomeBahrain HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
BHOTEL announces financial results of period ended September 30, 2018 (BSE)
Date: 21 Oct 2018
Gulf Hotel Group announced financial results of period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to BHD 724,267 and Earnings per share 7 Fils against a Net Profit of BHD 1,775,951 and Earnings per share 16 Fils for same period last year.
More » Gulf Hotel Group BHOTEL    18 Oct 2018      0.440     0.040
Advertisement
More News of BHOTEL
BHOTEL announces financial results of period ended September 30, 2018 (BSE) - 21 Oct 2018
BHOTEL postpones Board meeting to November 7, 2018 (BSE) - 18 Oct 2018
BHOTEL postpones Board meeting to July 24, 2016 (BSE) - 12 Jul 2016
BHOTEL holds a Board meeting on July 20, 2016 (BSE) - 05 Jun 2016
BHOTEL's AGM and EGM resolutions (BSE) - 14 Mar 2016
BHOTEL's financial results of 2015 (BSE) - 18 Feb 2016
BHOTEL holds its BOD meeting on Feb 17, 2016 (BSE) - 27 Dec 2015
Major trade on BHOTEL shares (BSE) - 01 Dec 2015
Results for the nine-month period 2015 for BHOTEL (BSE) - 21 Oct 2015
Major trade on BHOTEL shares (BSE) - 18 Oct 2015
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center