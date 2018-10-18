Skip Navigation LinksHomeBahrain HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
FAMILY postpones Board meeting (BSE)
Date: 18 Oct 2018
Bahrain Family Leisure Co. postponed Board meeting from October 31, 2018 to November 11, 2018 to discuss financial period ended September 30, 2018.
