NBB announces financial results of period ended September 30, 2018 (BSE) Date: 17 Oct 2018 National Bank of Bahrain announced financial results of period ended on September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to BHD 55 Mill and Earnings per share 39.8 Fils against a Net Profit of BHD 49.4 Mill and Earnings per share 35.8 Fils for same period last year.