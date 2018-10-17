Skip Navigation LinksHomeBahrain HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
BFM holds a Board meeting on November 8, 2018 (BSE)
Date: 17 Oct 2018
Bahrain Flour Mills Co. holds a Board meeting on November 8, 2018 to discuss financial period ended September 30, 2018.
Bahrain Flour Mills Co. BFM    17 Oct 2018      0.350     0.000
