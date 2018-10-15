Skip Navigation LinksHomeBahrain HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
BBK announces capital securities distribution on November 2, 2018 (BSE)
Date: 14 Oct 2018
Bank of Bahrain & Kuwait announced the distribution of BD 86,097,513 capital securities on November 2, 2018.
