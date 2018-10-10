Skip Navigation LinksHomeBahrain HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
SEEF postpones Board meeting (BSE)
Date: 10 Oct 2018
Seef Properties B.S.C. postponed Board meeting date from October 30, 2018 to November 4, 2018 to discuss financial period ended September 30, 2018.
Seef Properties B.S.C. SEEF    10 Oct 2018      0.216     -0.004
