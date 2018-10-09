CPARK advances Board meeting date (BSE)

ABOUT US - Consulting Services
SITEMAP
ADVERTISE
CONTACT US
FEEDBACK
LOG IN
SIGN UP
HOME
KUWAIT
SAUDI
MUSCAT
QATAR
DUBAI
ABU DHABI
BAHRAIN
Arabic عربي
REPORTS
Technical Alerts
Support & Resistance Levels
Daily Report
STOCK SCANNING
Scan By Company
Scan By Indicator
FINANCIAL
Latest Financial Results
Latest Dividends Calender
PRICE PERFORMANCE
Yearly Gain & Loss
NEWS
Company News
Sector News
Search Company News
Search Sector News
CORPORATE ACTIONS
Latest Corporate Actions
Search Corporate Actions
OTHER LINKS
Listed Companies
Site Presentation
Advertise with us
Feedback
Contact us
SECTORS
All Stocks
Banking Sector
Investment Sector
Insurance Sector
Services Sector
Industries Sector
Hotel & Tourism
Non-Bahraini Companies
STOCK ANALYSIS
Daily Summary
Company Profile
Price Performance
Technical Charts
Financial Yearly Charts
Financial Yearly Summary
Latest News
Quick Summary / Company Snapshot
Gain / Loss Table
DAILY DATA
Sector Closing Summary
Daily Price Report
Top Shares
Pivot Analysis
General Market Charts
WEEKLY DATA
Top Shares
Price Report
Asma Charts
Interactive Charts
Standard Charts
Advanced Charts
Charts Gallery
Home
›
Bahrain Home
›
Search Company News
›
Company News
Advertisement
Home
Technical Reports
Sectors
Stock Analysis
Stock Scanning
News
Corporate Actions
Quick Summary
Daily Data
Weekly Data
Price Performance
Financial Results
Dividends Calendar
Listed Companies
Advertise
Site Map
Site Presentation
Feedback
Technical Alerts
Support & Resistance Levels
Daily Reports
Recent Alerts
Alerts Archive
All Stocks
Banking
Investment
Insurance
Services
Industrial
Hotel & Tourism
Non-Bahraini Companies
Daily Summary
Company Profile
Price Performance
Technical Charts
Financial Yearly Charts
Financial Yearly Summary
Latest News
Quick Summary / Company Snapshot
Gain / Loss Table
Latest Business & Economic News
Latest Company News
Search Business & Economic News
Search Company News
Market Overview
Sector Closing Summary
Share Prices Report
Top Shares
Pivot Analysis
Pivot Point Calculator
General Market Charts
Top Shares
Price Quotation Report
Yearly 2015
Yearly 2014
Yearly 2013
Yearly 2012
Yearly 2011
Dividends in Year 2014
Dividends in Year 2013
Dividends in Year 2012
Dividends in Year 2011
Scan by company
Scan by Indicator
Latest Corporate Actions
Search Corporate Actions
CPARK advances Board meeting date (BSE)
Date: 10 Oct 2018
Bahrain Car Park Co. advanced Board meeting date from October 31, 2018 to October 17, 2018 to discuss financial period ended September 30, 2018.
More »
Bahrain Car Park Co. CPARK
09 Oct 2018
0.135
0.000
Advertisement
More News of CPARK
CPARK advances Board meeting date (BSE)
- 10 Oct 2018
CPARK holds a Board meeting on October 31, 2018 (BSE)
- 25 Sep 2018
CPARK holds a Board meeting on November 8, 2017 (BSE)
- 24 Sep 2017
Results for the Year 2015 for CPARK (BSE)
- 23 Feb 2016
Results for the 9 months of 2015 for CPARK (BSE)
- 10 Nov 2015
CPARK holds a Board meeting on November 10, 2015 (BSE)
- 27 Sep 2015
CPARK holds a Board meeting on August 12, 2015 (BSE)
- 23 Jun 2015
CPARK holds its BOD meeting on February 15, 2015 (BSE)
- 24 Dec 2014
CPARK holds its BOD meeting on November 12, 2014 (BSE)
- 23 Sep 2014
Results for the First Half 2014 for CPARK (BSE(
- 14 Aug 2014
» More News
Latest Company News
SEEF postpones Board meeting (BSE)
- 10 Oct 2018
CPARK advances Board meeting date (BSE)
- 10 Oct 2018
ESTERAD holds a Board meeting on October 24, 2018 (BSE)
- 08 Oct 2018
TRAFCO obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of treasury shares (BSE)
- 07 Oct 2018
INVCORP distributes annual dividends for financial year 2018 (BSE)
- 03 Oct 2018
GFH signs agreement to acquire Al Rajhi Sukuk (BSE)
- 02 Oct 2018
BBK postpones Board meeting to October 24, 2018 (BSE)
- 01 Oct 2018
TAIB announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (BSE)
- 27 Sep 2018
GFH holds a Board meeting on November 11, 2018 (BSE)
- 26 Sep 2018
ITHMR holds a Board meeting on November 13, 2018 (BSE)
- 26 Sep 2018
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
Date
Company
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
Date
Company
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
Advertisement
Latest Sector News
BSE lists Zain Bahrain as of December 4, 2014 (BSE)
- 02 Dec 2014
SICO Bank calls for an Extraordinary General meeting (BSE)
- 21 Jun 2012
SICO announces its BOD Chairman retirement (BSE)
- 05 Oct 2011
» More News
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Home
|
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Your Feedback
|
Advertise with us
|
Sitemap
|
Disclaimer
|
Terms & Conditions
Mobile Web Site
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center