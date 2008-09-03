Skip Navigation LinksHomeBahrain HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
TAIB announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (BSE)
Date: 27 Sep 2018
Taib Bank announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on September 27, 2018. Shareholders approved most items on agenda.
More » Taib Bank TAIB    03 Sep 2008      2.730     0.180
Advertisement
More News of TAIB
TAIB announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (BSE) - 27 Sep 2018
TAIB postpones Board Meeting to February 26, 2013 (BSE) - 19 Feb 2013
Results of Nine Months 2012 for Taib Bank (BSE) - 12 Nov 2012
Results for the First Half 2012 for Taib Bank (BSE) - 09 Aug 2012
TAIB holds its BOD meeting on August 8, 2012 (BSE) - 24 Jun 2012
TAIB calls for its EGM on July 1, 2012 (BSE) - 17 Jun 2012
Results for First Quarter 2012 for Taib Bank (BSE) - 08 May 2012
TAIB postpones its BOD meeting (BSE) - 12 Apr 2012
TAIB holds its BOD meeting (BSE) - 28 Mar 2012
TAIB calls for a General meeting (BSE) - 15 Mar 2012
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center