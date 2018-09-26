Skip Navigation LinksHomeBahrain HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
BMMI holds a Board meeting on October 25, 2018 (BSE)
Date: 25 Sep 2018
BMMI B.S.C holds a Board meeting on October 25, 2018 to discuss financial period ending September 30, 2018.
BMMI B.S.C BMMI    26 Sep 2018      0.715     0.000
