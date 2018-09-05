Skip Navigation LinksHomeBahrain HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
UGB holds a Board meeting on November 13, 2018 (BSE)
Date: 25 Sep 2018
United Gulf Bank holds a Board meeting on November 13, 2018 to discuss financial statements of period ending September 30, 2018.
More » United Gulf Bank UGB    05 Sep 2018      1.120     0.000
