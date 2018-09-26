Skip Navigation LinksHomeBahrain HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
AUB holds a Board meeting on October 29, 2018 (BSE)
Date: 25 Sep 2018
Ahli United Bank holds a Board meeting on October 29, 2018 to discuss financial period ending September 30, 2018.
AUB    26 Sep 2018      0.695     -0.005
More News of AUB
AUB's results of 1st half 2016 (BSE) - 03 Aug 2016
Resignation of AUB's BOD member (BSE) - 11 Jul 2016
AUB holds its BOD meeting on August 3, 2016 (BSE) - 20 Jun 2016
Trading AUB's shares (BSE) - 26 May 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for AUB (BSE) - 04 May 2016
Trading AUB's shares (BSE) - 10 Apr 2016
AUB announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (BSE) - 29 Mar 2016
AUB holds its AGM and EGM on March 29, 2016 (BSE) - 13 Mar 2016
Trading AUB's shares (BSE) - 02 Mar 2016
