KUWAIT
SAUDI
MUSCAT
QATAR
DUBAI
ABU DHABI
BAHRAIN
Company News
Company News
ARIG holds a Board meeting on November 11, 2018 (BSE)
Date: 25 Sep 2018
Arab Insurance Group holds a Board meeting on November 11, 2018 to discuss financial period ending September 30, 2018.
More »
Arab Insurance Group ARIG
12 Sep 2018
0.415
0.000
More News of ARIG
ARIG holds a Board meeting on November 11, 2018 (BSE)
- 25 Sep 2018
ARIG postpones Board meeting to August 13, 2018 (BSE)
- 08 Aug 2018
ARIG holds a Board meeting on November 12, 2017 (BSE)
- 17 Sep 2017
ARIG holds a Board meeting on August 11, 2016 (BSE)
- 08 Jun 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for ARIG (BSE)
- 12 May 2016
ARIG's financial results of 2015 (BSE)
- 11 Feb 2016
ARIG holds a Board meeting on February 10, 2016 (BSE)
- 14 Dec 2015
Results of the nine-month period 2015 for ARIG (BSE)
- 12 Nov 2015
ARIG withdraws offer presented to minority shareholders of Takaful Re (BSE)
- 22 Sep 2015
ARIG holds its BOD meeting on November 12, 2015 (BSE)
- 22 Sep 2015
» More News
Latest Company News
INVCORP announces results of General meeting (BSE)
- 25 Sep 2018
KHCB holds a Board meeting on November 7, 2018 (BSE)
- 25 Sep 2018
CPARK holds a Board meeting on October 31, 2018 (BSE)
- 25 Sep 2018
BMMI holds a Board meeting on October 25, 2018 (BSE)
- 25 Sep 2018
AUB holds a Board meeting on October 29, 2018 (BSE)
- 25 Sep 2018
ARIG holds a Board meeting on November 11, 2018 (BSE)
- 25 Sep 2018
BCFC holds a Board meeting on October 30, 2018 (BSE)
- 24 Sep 2018
CINEMA holds a Board meeting on November 6, 2018 (BSE)
- 24 Sep 2018
BMUSC appoints a Board Member (BSE)
- 23 Sep 2018
KHCB holds a Board meeting on September 26, 2018 (BSE)
- 23 Sep 2018
» More News
Latest Sector News
BSE lists Zain Bahrain as of December 4, 2014 (BSE)
- 02 Dec 2014
SICO Bank calls for an Extraordinary General meeting (BSE)
- 21 Jun 2012
SICO announces its BOD Chairman retirement (BSE)
- 05 Oct 2011
» More News
