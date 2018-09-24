Skip Navigation LinksHomeBahrain HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
BCFC holds a Board meeting on October 30, 2018 (BSE)
Date: 24 Sep 2018
Bahrain Commercial Facilities Co. holds a Board meeting on October 30, 2018 to discuss financial period ending September 30, 2018.
