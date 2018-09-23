Skip Navigation LinksHomeBahrain HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
CINEMA holds a Board meeting on November 6, 2018 (BSE)
Date: 24 Sep 2018
Bahrain Cinema Co. holds a Board meeting on November 6, 2018 to discuss financial results of period ended September 30, 2018.
