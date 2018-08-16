Skip Navigation LinksHomeBahrain HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
INVCORP acquires a strategic stake in Banque Paris Bertrand Sturdza (BSE)
Date: 05 Sep 2018
Investcorp Bank acquired a strategic minority stake in Banque Pâris Bertrand Sturdza which provides investment consultancy services.
More » Investcorp Bank INVCORP    16 Aug 2018      9.400     -0.200
Advertisement
More News of INVCORP
INVCORP acquires a strategic stake in Banque Paris Bertrand Sturdza (BSE) - 05 Sep 2018
INVCORP holds a General meeting on September 25, 2018 (BSE) - 03 Sep 2018
INVCORP distributes cash dividends (BSE) - 08 Aug 2018
INVCORP advances Board meeting (BSE) - 05 Aug 2018
INVCORP holds its BOD meeting on August 21, 2016 (BSE) - 26 Jun 2016
INVCORP holds a Board meeting on February 9, 2016 (BSE) - 04 Feb 2016
INVCORP announces revised Board list (BSE) - 20 Jan 2016
INVCORP holds its BOD meeting on Feb 13, 2016 (BSE) - 27 Dec 2015
Commencement of INVCORP share division at 1:100 (BSE) - 15 Nov 2015
Trading INVCORP's shares (BSE) - 21 Oct 2015
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center