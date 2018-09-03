Skip Navigation LinksHomeBahrain HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
DUTYF holds a Board meeting on November 6, 2018 (BSE)
Date: 02 Sep 2018
Bahrain Duty Free Shop Complex Co. holds a Board meeting on November 6, 3028 to discuss financial results of period ended September 30, 2018.
More » Bahrain Duty Free Shop Complex Co. DUTYF    03 Sep 2018      0.700     -0.005
Advertisement
More News of DUTYF
DUTYF holds a Board meeting on November 6, 2018 (BSE) - 02 Sep 2018
DUTYF distributes cash dividends for First Half of 2018 (BSE) - 08 Aug 2018
Trade on DUTYF shares (BSE) - 24 Nov 2016
Major trade on DUTYF shares (BSE) - 10 Apr 2016
DUTYF holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on March 8, 2016 (BSE) - 22 Feb 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for DUTYF (BSE) - 10 Feb 2016
DUTYF holds a Board meeting on February 9, 2016 (BSE) - 20 Dec 2015
Major trade on DUTYF shares (BSE) - 27 Oct 2015
Trading DUTYF's shares (BSE) - 21 Oct 2015
Major trade on DUTYF shares (BSE) - 21 Oct 2015
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center