Skip Navigation LinksHomeBahrain HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
GFH holds a Board meeting on September 3, 2018 (BSE)
Date: 29 Aug 2018
GFH Financial Group holds a Board meeting on September 3, 2018 to discuss Bank strategy and other uprising matters.
More » GFH Financial Group GFH    30 Aug 2018      0.365     0.000
Advertisement
More News of GFH
GFH holds a Board meeting on September 3, 2018 (BSE) - 29 Aug 2018
GFH holds a Board meeting on May 13, 2018 (BSE) - 26 Mar 2018
GFH's results of 1st quarter 2016 (BSE) - 16 May 2016
GFH postpones its AGM to April 5, 2016 (BSE) - 29 Mar 2016
GFH's financial results of 2015 (BSE) - 28 Feb 2016
GFH announces results of Board meeting (BSE) - 30 Dec 2015
GFH holds a Board meeting on February 10, 2016 (BSE) - 27 Dec 2015
GFH's clarification regarding a law suit (BSE) - 25 Nov 2015
GFH's subsidiary acquires a real estate portfolio in USA (BSE) - 18 Oct 2015
GFH's clarification regarding its credit rating (BSE) - 11 Oct 2015
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center