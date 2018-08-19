Skip Navigation LinksHomeBahrain HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
BARKA holds a Board meeting on November 7, 2018 (BSE)
Date: 16 Aug 2018
Al Baraka Banking Group holds a Board meeting on November 7, 2018 to discuss financial results of period ended on September 30, 2018.
More » Al Baraka Banking Group BARKA    19 Aug 2018      0.295     0.000
More News of BARKA
BARKA announces financial results of period ended on June 30, 2018 (BSE) - 06 Aug 2018
BARKA holds a Board meeting on May 7, 2018 (BSE) - 05 Mar 2018
BARKA announces results of Board meeting (BSE) - 22 Feb 2017
Results for the First Half 2016 for BARKA (BSE) - 07 Aug 2016
BARKA's results of 1st quarter 2016 (BSE) - 10 May 2016
BARKA announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (BSE) - 20 Mar 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for BARKA (BSE) - 21 Feb 2016
BARKA holds its BOD meeting on Feb 21, 2016 (BSE) - 09 Dec 2015
Results for the nine month period 2015 for BARKA (BSE) - 10 Nov 2015
