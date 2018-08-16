ITHMR announces financial results of First Half of 2018 (BSE) Date: 14 Aug 2018 Ithmaar Holding Company announced financial results of period ended on June 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to BD 4,850,000 and Earnings per share 0.11 Fils against a Net Profit of BD 9,248,000 and Earnings per share 0.32 Fils for same period last year.