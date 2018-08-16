Skip Navigation LinksHomeBahrain HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
ITHMR announces financial results of First Half of 2018 (BSE)
Date: 14 Aug 2018
Ithmaar Holding Company announced financial results of period ended on June 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to BD 4,850,000 and Earnings per share 0.11 Fils against a Net Profit of BD 9,248,000 and Earnings per share 0.32 Fils for same period last year.
More » Ithmaar Bank ITHMR    16 Aug 2018      0.105     0.000
