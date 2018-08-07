ABOUT US - Consulting Services
BNH announces financial results of First Half of 2018 (BSE)
Date: 13 Aug 2018
Bahrain National Holding Co. announced financial results of period ended on June 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to BD 1.880 Mill and Earnings per share 17.1 Fils against Net Profit of BD 2.822 Mill and Earnings per share 26.3 Fils for same period last year.
More »
Bahrain National Holding Co. BNH
07 Aug 2018
0.394
0.000
More News of BNH
BNH announces financial results of First Half of 2018 (BSE)
- 13 Aug 2018
BNH holds its BOD meeting on November 8, 2016 (BSE)
- 31 Aug 2016
BNH holds its BOD meeting on August 13, 2016 (BSE)
- 22 Jun 2016
BNH's AGM resolutions (BSE)
- 22 Mar 2016
BNH holds its AGM on March 22, 2016 (BSE)
- 06 Mar 2016
BNH's financial results of 2015 (BSE)
- 28 Feb 2016
BNH holds a Board meeting on February 25, 2016 (BSE)
- 21 Dec 2015
Major trade on BNH shares (BSE)
- 17 Sep 2015
BNH holds its BOD meeting on November 11, 2015 (BSE)
- 15 Sep 2015
BNH distributes dividends of financial year 2014 (BSE)
- 26 Feb 2015
» More News
Latest Company News
BNH announces financial results of First Half of 2018 (BSE)
- 13 Aug 2018
BASREC announces financial results of First Half of 2018 (BSE)
- 13 Aug 2018
ABC announces financial results of First Half of 2018 (BSE)
- 13 Aug 2018
NASS announces financial results of First Half of 2018 (BSE)
- 13 Aug 2018
BKIC announces results of First Half of 2018 (BSE)
- 12 Aug 2018
TAKAFUL announces financial results of First Half of 2018 (BSE)
- 09 Aug 2018
ARIG postpones Board meeting to August 13, 2018 (BSE)
- 08 Aug 2018
INVCORP distributes cash dividends (BSE)
- 08 Aug 2018
DUTYF distributes cash dividends for First Half of 2018 (BSE)
- 08 Aug 2018
BFM announces financial results of period ended on June 30, 2018 (BSE)
- 07 Aug 2018
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
Date
Company
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
Date
Company
No Events
View All »
Latest Sector News
BSE lists Zain Bahrain as of December 4, 2014 (BSE)
- 02 Dec 2014
SICO Bank calls for an Extraordinary General meeting (BSE)
- 21 Jun 2012
SICO announces its BOD Chairman retirement (BSE)
- 05 Oct 2011
» More News
