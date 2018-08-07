Skip Navigation LinksHomeBahrain HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
BNH announces financial results of First Half of 2018 (BSE)
Date: 13 Aug 2018
Bahrain National Holding Co. announced financial results of period ended on June 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to BD 1.880 Mill and Earnings per share 17.1 Fils against Net Profit of BD 2.822 Mill and Earnings per share 26.3 Fils for same period last year.
More » Bahrain National Holding Co. BNH    07 Aug 2018      0.394     0.000
