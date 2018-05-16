Skip Navigation LinksHomeBahrain HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
BASREC announces financial results of First Half of 2018 (BSE)
Date: 13 Aug 2018
Bahrain Ship Repairing & Engineering Co. announced financial results of period ended on June 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to BD 751,367 and Earnings per share 38 Fils against Net Profit of BD 790,690 and Earnings per share 40 Fils for same period last year.
More » Bahrain Ship Repairing & Engineering Co. BASREC    16 May 2018      1.380     0.000
Advertisement
More News of BASREC
BASREC announces financial results of First Half of 2018 (BSE) - 13 Aug 2018
Results for the First Half 2016 for BASREC (BSE) - 11 Aug 2016
BASREC holds its BOD meeting on August 11, 2016 (BSE) - 22 Jun 2016
BASREC's results of 1st quarter 2016 (BSE) - 16 May 2016
BASREC announces results of General meeting (BSE) - 27 Mar 2016
BASREC holds a General meeting on March 27, 2016 (BSE) - 14 Mar 2016
BASREC's financial results of 2015 (BSE) - 29 Feb 2016
Results for the 9 months of 2015 for BASREC (BSE) - 15 Nov 2015
Results for the First Half 2015 for BASREC (BSE) - 11 Aug 2015
BASREC holds its BOD meeting on November 12, 2014 (BSE) - 23 Sep 2014
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center