BASREC announces financial results of First Half of 2018 (BSE) Date: 13 Aug 2018 Bahrain Ship Repairing & Engineering Co. announced financial results of period ended on June 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to BD 751,367 and Earnings per share 38 Fils against Net Profit of BD 790,690 and Earnings per share 40 Fils for same period last year.