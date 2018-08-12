Skip Navigation LinksHomeBahrain HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
NASS announces financial results of First Half of 2018 (BSE)
Date: 13 Aug 2018
Nass Corporation announced financial results of period ended on June 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to BD 1.430 Mill and Earnings per share 6.65 Fils against Net Profit of BD 2.048 Mill and Earnings per share 9.52 Fils for same period last year.
NASS    12 Aug 2018      0.103     0.000
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
