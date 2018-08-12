NASS announces financial results of First Half of 2018 (BSE) Date: 13 Aug 2018 Nass Corporation announced financial results of period ended on June 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to BD 1.430 Mill and Earnings per share 6.65 Fils against Net Profit of BD 2.048 Mill and Earnings per share 9.52 Fils for same period last year.