BKIC announces results of First Half of 2018 (BSE) Date: 12 Aug 2018 Bahrain Kuwait Insurance Co. announced financial results of period ended on June 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to BD 1.693 Mill and Earnings per share 0.012 Fils against Net Profit of BD 1.135 Mill and Earnings per share 0.016 Fils for same period last year.