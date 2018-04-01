Skip Navigation LinksHomeBahrain HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
TAKAFUL announces financial results of First Half of 2018 (BSE)
Date: 09 Aug 2018
Board of Directors of Takaful International Co. announced financial results of period ended on June 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to BD 533,000 and Earnings per share 5.22 Fils against BD 304,000 and Earnings per share 3.23 Fils for same period last year.
