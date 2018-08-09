Skip Navigation LinksHomeBahrain HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
DUTYF distributes cash dividends for First Half of 2018 (BSE)
Date: 08 Aug 2018
Board of Directors of Bahrain Duty Free Shop Complex Co. approved, in meeting held on August 7, 2018, the distribution of 20 Fils cash dividends per share for First Half of 2018. Distribution is scheduled on August 14, 2018.
More » Bahrain Duty Free Shop Complex Co. DUTYF    09 Aug 2018      0.730     0.000
Advertisement
More News of DUTYF
DUTYF distributes cash dividends for First Half of 2018 (BSE) - 08 Aug 2018
Trade on DUTYF shares (BSE) - 24 Nov 2016
Major trade on DUTYF shares (BSE) - 10 Apr 2016
DUTYF holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on March 8, 2016 (BSE) - 22 Feb 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for DUTYF (BSE) - 10 Feb 2016
DUTYF holds a Board meeting on February 9, 2016 (BSE) - 20 Dec 2015
Major trade on DUTYF shares (BSE) - 27 Oct 2015
Trading DUTYF's shares (BSE) - 21 Oct 2015
Major trade on DUTYF shares (BSE) - 21 Oct 2015
Trading DUTYF's shares (BSE) - 29 Sep 2015
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center