BFM announces financial results of period ended on June 30, 2018 (BSE)
Date: 07 Aug 2018
Bahrain Flour Mills Co. announced its financial results of period ended on June 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to BD 429,424 Mill and Earnings per share 17 Fils.
