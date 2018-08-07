Skip Navigation LinksHomeBahrain HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
BARKA announces financial results of period ended on June 30, 2018 (BSE)
Date: 06 Aug 2018
Al Baraka Banking Group announced its financial results of period ended on June 30, 2018. Net profit amounted to USD 74 Mill against net profit of USD 70 Mill for same period last year.
More » Al Baraka Banking Group BARKA    07 Aug 2018      0.300     0.005
