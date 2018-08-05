Skip Navigation LinksHomeBahrain HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
INOVEST announces financial results of period ended on June 30, 2018 (BSE)
Date: 06 Aug 2018
Board of Directors of INOVEST announced financial results of period ended June 30, 2018. Net profit amounted to USD 10.166 Mill against Net profit of USD 17.267 Mill for same period last year.
More » INOVEST INOVEST    05 Aug 2018      0.285     -0.005
More News of INOVEST
INOVEST holds a General meeting on March 5, 2017 (BSE) - 16 Feb 2017
INOVEST holds its BOD meeting on August 10, 2016 (BSE) - 17 May 2016
INOVEST's results of 1st quarter 2016 (BSE) - 12 May 2016
INOVEST's AGM and EGM resolutions (BSE) - 21 Mar 2016
INOVEST holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on March 21, 2016 (BSE) - 06 Mar 2016
INOVEST's financial results of 2015 (BSE) - 16 Feb 2016
INOVEST postpones its BOD meeting to Feb 15, 2016 (BSE) - 21 Jan 2016
INOVEST appoints a Chief Executive Officer (BSE) - 12 Jan 2016
INOVEST holds a Board meeting on February 10, 2016 (BSE) - 20 Dec 2015
