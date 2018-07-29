Skip Navigation LinksHomeBahrain HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
BMMI announces semi annual cash dividend distribution for 2018 (BSE)
Date: 26 Jul 2018
BMMI B.S.C announced results of Board meeting held on July 26, 2018. Board Members approved the distribution of 20 Fils cash dividends per share for First Half of 2018 until August 2, 2018
BMMI B.S.C BMMI    29 Jul 2018      0.710     0.010
