BMMI announces semi annual cash dividend distribution for 2018 (BSE)
Date: 26 Jul 2018
BMMI B.S.C announced results of Board meeting held on July 26, 2018. Board Members approved the distribution of 20 Fils cash dividends per share for First Half of 2018 until August 2, 2018
More »
BMMI B.S.C BMMI
29 Jul 2018
0.710
0.010
More News of BMMI
BMMI announces semi annual cash dividend distribution for 2018 (BSE)
- 26 Jul 2018
BMMI announces results of General meeting (BSE)
- 14 Mar 2018
BMMI holds its BOD meeting on August 8, 2016 (BSE)
- 14 Jun 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for BMMI (BSE)
- 26 Apr 2016
BMMI holds its AGM on March 16, 2016 (BSE)
- 22 Feb 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for BMMI (BSE)
- 16 Feb 2016
Results for the nine-month period 2015 for BMMI (BSE)
- 29 Oct 2015
BMMI holds its BOD meeting on October 28, 2015 (BSE)
- 20 Sep 2015
BMMI distributes dividends for first half of 2015 (BSE)
- 09 Aug 2015
Results for the First Half 2015 for BMMI (BSE)
- 06 Aug 2015
» More News
Latest Company News
FAMILY advances date of Board meeting (BSE)
- 29 Jul 2018
CINEMA acquires Treasury shares (BSE)
- 26 Jul 2018
BMMI announces semi annual cash dividend distribution for 2018 (BSE)
- 26 Jul 2018
BCFC holds a Board meeting on May 2, 2018 (BSE)
- 26 Mar 2018
GFH holds a Board meeting on May 13, 2018 (BSE)
- 26 Mar 2018
TRAFCO holds a Board meeting on May 9, 2018 (BSE)
- 21 Mar 2018
UGB holds a Board meeting on May 14, 2018 (BSE)
- 21 Mar 2018
ESTERAD announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (BSE)
- 21 Mar 2018
BMMI announces results of General meeting (BSE)
- 14 Mar 2018
BARKA holds a Board meeting on May 7, 2018 (BSE)
- 05 Mar 2018
» More News
Latest Sector News
BSE lists Zain Bahrain as of December 4, 2014 (BSE)
- 02 Dec 2014
SICO Bank calls for an Extraordinary General meeting (BSE)
- 21 Jun 2012
SICO announces its BOD Chairman retirement (BSE)
- 05 Oct 2011
» More News
