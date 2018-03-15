Skip Navigation LinksHomeBahrain HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
TRAFCO holds a Board meeting on May 9, 2018 (BSE)
Date: 21 Mar 2018
Trafco Group holds a Board meeting on May 9, 2018 to discuss financial results of period ended on March 31, 2018.
TRAFCO    15 Mar 2018      0.332     0.000
More News of TRAFCO
TRAFCO's results of 1st quarter 2016 (BSE) - 08 May 2016
TRAFCO's AGM resolutions (BSE) - 27 Mar 2016
TRAFCO holds its AGM on March 27, 2016 (BSE) - 07 Mar 2016
TRAFCO's financial results of 2015 (BSE) - 21 Feb 2016
Major trade on TRAFCO shares (BSE) - 29 Dec 2015
TRAFCO holds a Board meeting on February 20, 2016 (BSE) - 21 Dec 2015
Results for the 9 months of 2015 for TRAFCO (BSE) - 08 Nov 2015
TRAFCO holds a Board meeting on November 7, 2015 (BSE) - 20 Sep 2015
Trading on TRAFCO share (BSE) - 10 Sep 2015
» More News
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
