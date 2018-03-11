Skip Navigation LinksHomeBahrain HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
BMMI announces results of General meeting (BSE)
Date: 14 Mar 2018
BMMI B.S.C announced results of General meeting held on March 14, 2018. Shareholders approved the distribution of 50 Fils cash dividends per share.
More » BMMI B.S.C BMMI    11 Mar 2018      0.770     0.005
