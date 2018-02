Takaful International Co. holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on March 21, 2018, to be postponed to March 28, 2018 in case of insufficient quorum. Shareholders shall discuss election of Board Members for next 3-year round and increase Authorized and Paid-up Capital from BD 6.250 Mill to BD 8.5 Mill through issuance of 22.5 Mill share at a nominal value of 100 Fils per share. Articles of Incorporation and Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.