Skip Navigation LinksHomeBahrain HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
BMB announces non distribution of dividends (BSE)
Date: 01 Feb 2018
Board of Directors of Bahrain Middle East Bank approved, in meeting held on January 31, 2018, non distribution of dividends for financial year ended on December 31, 2017.
More » Bahrain Middle East Bank BMB    18 Apr 2017      0.050     0.023
Advertisement
More News of BMB
BMB announces non distribution of dividends (BSE) - 01 Feb 2018
BMB holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on October 22, 2017 (BSE) - 05 Oct 2017
BMB announces results of General meeting (BSE) - 16 Feb 2017
BMB holds a General meeting on February 16, 2017 (BSE) - 05 Feb 2017
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for BMB (BSE) - 16 May 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for BMB (BSE) - 11 Feb 2016
BMB holds its BOD meeting on Feb 10, 2016 (BSE) - 15 Dec 2015
Results for the 9 months of 2015 for BMB (BSE) - 01 Nov 2015
BMB holds its BOD meeting on October 29, 2015 (BSE) - 20 Sep 2015
Results of the First Half 2015 for BMB (BSE) - 16 Aug 2015
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center