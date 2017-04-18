BMB holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on October 22, 2017 (BSE) Date: 05 Oct 2017 Bahrain Middle East Bank holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on October 22, 2017, to be postponed to October 29, 2017 in case of insufficient quorum. Shareholders shall discuss accepting resignation of each of Chairman Sheikh Abdullah Ali Al Khalifa Al Sabah and Board Member Mr. Salem Ali. Shareholders shall also discuss appointment of Mr. Murat Solac and Mr. Ghofendan Swaminatan as Board Members and increase issued and paid-up capital from USD 60,500,831.50 to USD 121,001,663.00. Articles of Incorporation and Bank Charter shall be amended accordingly.