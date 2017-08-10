Skip Navigation LinksHomeBahrain HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
CPARK holds a Board meeting on November 8, 2017 (BSE)
Date: 24 Sep 2017
Bahrain Car Park Co. holds a Board meeting on November 8, 2017 to discuss financial results of period ending on September 30, 2017.
More » Bahrain Car Park Co. CPARK    10 Aug 2017      0.141     0.000
Advertisement
More News of CPARK
CPARK holds a Board meeting on November 8, 2017 (BSE) - 24 Sep 2017
Results for the Year 2015 for CPARK (BSE) - 23 Feb 2016
Results for the 9 months of 2015 for CPARK (BSE) - 10 Nov 2015
CPARK holds a Board meeting on November 10, 2015 (BSE) - 27 Sep 2015
CPARK holds a Board meeting on August 12, 2015 (BSE) - 23 Jun 2015
CPARK holds its BOD meeting on February 15, 2015 (BSE) - 24 Dec 2014
CPARK holds its BOD meeting on November 12, 2014 (BSE) - 23 Sep 2014
Results for the First Half 2014 for CPARK (BSE( - 14 Aug 2014
CPARK announces results of General meeting (BSE) - 05 Mar 2014
CPARK holds a General meeting on March 5, 2014 (BSE) - 20 Feb 2014
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
Advertisement
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center