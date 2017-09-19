Skip Navigation LinksHomeBahrain HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
ARIG holds a Board meeting on November 12, 2017 (BSE)
Date: 17 Sep 2017
Arab Insurance Group holds a Board meting on November 12, 2017 to discuss financial results of period ended on September 30, 2017.
