BISB holds a Board meeting on October 30, 2017 (BSE)
Date: 11 Sep 2017
Bahrain Islamic Bank holds a Board meeting on October 30, 2017. Board Members shall discuss financial results of period ended on September 30, 2017.
More » Bahrain Islamic Bank BISB    26 Sep 2017      0.140     -0.001
