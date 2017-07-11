Skip Navigation LinksHomeBahrain HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
FAMILY holds a Board meeting on October 23, 2017 (BSE)
Date: 11 Sep 2017
Bahrain Family Leisure Co. holds a Board meeting on October 23, 2017 to discuss financial results of period ended on September 30, 2017.
More » Bahrain Family Leisure Co. FAMILY    11 Jul 2017      0.081     0.001
